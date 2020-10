Oak Grove Gets 2nd Straight Win

The Grovers have their first winning streak of the year after defeating Northern Cass on Saturday afternoon

FARGO, ND – It was a theme of “firsts” on the year for the Oak Grove football team. After taking their lead at home in the second quarter, they didn’t slow down on their way to a 29-21 over Northern Cass. That gave them their first winning streak of the season after last week’s 8-point win over Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm.