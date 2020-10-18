Local family gives back to the community through ‘relief shopping’ event

FARGO, N.D. — The mission of giving back for one Fargo family started with some of its youngest members just a couple years ago.

“I noticed when we moved into our house, there was some people who gave us furniture and that was the community who was helping us, and I knew that we had to give back,” says 3rd grader India Robinson.

Her grandma Mary Davis recalls, “My grandkids came to me two years ago and said, ‘For Christmas this year grandma, we want to help the homeless.'”

That’s when Life Packages for the Homeless was born. They began handing out kits full of essentials to those without shelter in Fargo-Moorhead.

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, they recognize that more and more people are struggling.

“A lot of people are in between that, ‘I need another paycheck before I end up in circumstances.’ We can help in that way. Instead of you having to spend $100 on things you need and take away from your rent, just come get some free stuff so that you don’t have to make that type of choice,” says Katrina Robinson, one of the founders of Life Packages for the Homeless.

For the day, her garage has turned into a place for the community to stop by and pick up whatever they need for free — from clothes and shoes to furniture and food.

“We are all in our circumstances, whatever they are,” she says. “We just want people to know that no matter what’s going on with the politics and the city, at the community level, we’re still neighbors and we still want you to be okay.”

That giving nature has rubbed off on others in the community, who stopped by to see how they can help.

“I think that just helping out just makes you feel like a better person because you’re helping somebody in need,” says Dehreck Aanssen.

His young daughter Justice adds, “We love everybody in the world. We don’t want them to be homeless.”

Another relief shopping event is scheduled next Sunday, October 25th at 1445 16 1/2 Street South in Fargo.

For more information, visit the Life Packages for the Homeless Facebook page by clicking here.