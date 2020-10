Kindred’s McKenney Wins High School Play of the Week

McKenney made great catch for TD in win against Wahpeton

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Kindred Football and Ethan McKenney.

The Vikings took home 56 percent of the votes. McKenney showed off his skills at receiver. The North Dakota Football commit made a beautiful over the shoulder touchdown grab against Wahpeton.

Congrats to McKenney and the Vikings for taking home the win.