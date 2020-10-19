Moorhead’s Watson Finalist for Ms. Minnesota Soccer

Watson scored 43 goals this season, setting program record

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead girl’s soccer’s season may be over, however,one player is still making headlines. Senior forward, Olivia Watson, is one of five finalists for the Minnesota Class 2A Ms. Soccer award.

Watson set the program’s single-season record for goals, a feat dating back to 2005 by Quinn Ryan. On the year, the North Dakota State commit, finished with 43 goals in 10 matches.

In her career, the future Bison, netted 89 goals which ties a school record. The winner will be announced on October 31st.