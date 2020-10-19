West Fargo Football Finishes Regular Season With 5-2 Record; Third in EDC

Packers beat Grand Forks Central, 38-16

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo football closes out the regular season with a win against Grand Forks Central, 38-16.

The Packers finish the regular season with a 5-2 record finishing third in the EDC.

The Knights fall to 1- 4 on the year and have two games remaining against Sheyenne and Frago North.

This game was a make-up to a previously scheduled contest postponed after a positive COVID-19 test among players on Grand Forks Central.