Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles Gear Up for Thursday Night Football on KVRR

Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC East divisional match-up

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — Coming off a last second loss to the Baltimore Ravens falling to 1-4-1 on the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have a quick turnaround playing the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has been sacked 25 times, has more turnovers than touchdowns and been without his top two receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery all season.

Despite all that, with a win, The eagles can lead the NFC East and Wentz knows its importance.

“We know where the division is at. We know its wide open still,” Wentz said. “We didn’t start and we don’t have the record we were hoping for or counting on, but we know its a divisional game. Divisional games always have a little more on the line. Not just because there’s a little extra rivalry there but because we know what’s at stake and we know the division is up for grabs for everybody.”

