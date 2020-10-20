Gophers Football Look to Take Back Little Brown Jug From Michigan

Both sides square off in prime time Saturday night

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It’s game week for Big Ten football. Minnesota football is ranked 21st the first time going into a season ranked since 2004. The Gophers, host number 18 Michigan, in prime time Saturday night with ESPN’s College GameDay — in the house for the little brown jug.

PJ Fleck enters his fourth season as head coach coming off the program’s best year since 1904. November of 2017 was the last time the Wolverines and Gophers met.

This season’s match-up starts off eight consecutive weeks of games..For Fleck, it present some new decision making.

“Whatever we do now in 20, will benefit us in 21. We know that. It’s a unique way of looking at it because now matters,” Fleck said. It always matters. This is what matters. Michigan period but there’s also some unique circumstances that come into a head coaches decision making that you have to decide to what’s best for the 21 season as well. It’s like preparing for ghosts in a lot of areas not just your opponent but your own football team as well. Its who can adapt better. Who can prepare better and who can do it just right and be prepared for the moment.”

The Gophers look to regain the jug after a loss last time out.