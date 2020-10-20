LIVE: ND’s First Lady Says ‘Recovery Reinvented’ More Important Than Ever

Annual Event Focusing On Recovery And Mental Health Going Virtual This Year

North Dakota’s First Lady says her annual Recovery Reinvented event is needed now more than ever this year.

The event will live stream this year due to COVID-19 on October 28th.

It will focus on eliminating the stigma attached to addiction, and highlighting services and methods to treat addiction and mental health.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum says a state Commerce Department survey shows 68 percent of people have increased mental health struggles during the pandemic.

She adds, “Having Recovery Reinvented now is more important than ever because so many people are isolated. You know, this pandemic isolates people unless you take the effort to reach out.”

You do need to register prior to the event. Click here to register.