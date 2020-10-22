Former Bison TE Ellefson Activated to Jacksonville’s Active Roster

Nine former NDSU Players are on active nfl rosters

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Former North Dakota State tight end, Ben Ellefson, has been elevated to the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster. The Hawley native signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent.

Ellefson was active for two gamesthis season and by NFL rule if a player from the practice squad dresses for three games, it allows that player permanent promotion.

With starter, Tyler Eifert hurt, Ellefson could see action against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

That now puts nine former NDSU players on active NFL rosters.