NHL Postpones 2021 Winter Classic At Target Field

The league stated they plan to return to the area for a future game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Along with All-Star weekend in late January, the NHL has postponed the 2021 Winter Classic that was supposed to feature the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues at Target Field on the first day of the new year. In a release, the league mentioned that these events thrive off of the fan experience and that not having anyone there would defeat the purpose. The next Winter Classic and All Star Weekend will be in 2022. The plan is to return to Minneapolis in the near future. As for this upcoming season, they’re aiming for a January 1st start.