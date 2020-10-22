SILVER ALERT Issued for Missing Dickinson Man, 68-Year-old Raymond Payne

DICKINSON, N.D. — A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Dickinson Police Department.

Raymond Payne of Dickinson, North Dakota, is a 68 year old white male.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Payne’s last known whereabouts were October 21, 2020, at 11:04 a.m. Mountain Time at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 White Dodge Caravan, North Dakota License Plate Number 254AKB.

Payne has grey hair and is balding. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a light colored undershirt.

He has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.