21 Year Old Lipp Returns To Coach Breckenridge Boys Basketball

Stevin Lipp graduated Breckenridge High School in 2017 and is back to lead a program he was an integral piece of as a player

BRECKENRIDGE, MN – At 21 years old, Stevin Lipp was just named the head coach of Breckenridge Boys Basketball, succeeding Arly Ohm, who was let in august after four seasons at the helm. Lipp is one of several in his family who’s played for the Cowboys, leading the program to state tournaments appearances in 2015 and his senior year in 2017. That can happen when you score more than 1,000 points in your four years there and set a single game program record for the most points scored with 41. He’s one of the younger head coaches out there but Activities Director Chad Frederickson believes there’s an advantage to that.

“Flat out, the connection with our kids,” Frederickson said. “Granted, not far removed from school here but the guys know him. A lot of our guys looked up to him, probably to a certain extent, hero worshiped him, too, watching him with all our state bids. So, I think they are really excited about this young guy coming in; this guy that has a fantastic past with Breckenridge athletics.”