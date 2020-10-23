Play of the Week Nominees: October 23

Moorhead, West Fargo Battle for the POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise high school play of the week nominees features plays from the pitch and the gridron. The second consecutive week with North Dakota and Minnesota teams battling for bragging rights.

Moorehad Boys Soccer’s Liam Weiler heads home the game winning goal to send the Spuds to the Section 8AA Championship game on Saturday up against West Fargo football’s Carter Birrenkott who had a pair of long touchdown runs to seal a win over Grand Forks Central and lead the Packers into the three seed from the east in the State playoffs.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.