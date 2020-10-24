Frazee And Breckenridge Win At Jim Gotta Stadium

Frazee defeated Wadena Deer Creek before Breckenridge took down West Central Area Ashby

MOORHEAD, MN – Four Minnesota High School football teams playing on Saturday had their games moved to Jim Gotta Stadium at Moorhead High because of unplayable field conditions. The turf allowed the games to go on. For Frazee and Breckenridge, it was a fulfilling day. The Hornets defeated Wadena Deer Creek 34-28 in overtime, overcoming a 20-0 halftime deficit. Afterwards, the Cowboys cruised past the Knights, 40-8.