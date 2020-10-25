Jamestown’s Ford Three-peats As State Champ

Meghan Ford of Jamestown High won her third consecutive individual state cross country title

JAMESTOWN, ND – The year was 2015 and Jamestown 7th grader Meghan Ford was part of the ice skating team. Her brother ran on the cross country team and she was convinced to the do the same. Fast forward to yesterday, she ran her way to some history. Ford won the North Dakota Class A. girls cross country individual state title for the third consecutive year and to top it off, it was right in her hometown at Parkhurst Recreation. The senior finished with a time of 17 minutes and 58.83 seconds. (40 seconds faster than the next runner) Ford is the first to three-peat since Tarin Lachowitzer from 2009 to 2011 and she felt the pressure building each time.

“The pressure has been increasing ever since the first one just to perform as well as I did last year better,” Ford said. “Just trusting my training and everything that I’ve done to prepare for it and knowing that no matter how I perform, that’s the best I could do on that given day and just going away knowing that I did the best I could.”