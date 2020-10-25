Local church’s annual “Trunk-or-Treat” takes COVID precautions

Grace Lutheran Church encourages masks and social distancing to keep families safe

Fargo, N.D.– The Grace Lutheran Church hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat, making sure to take precautions to keep families safe.

The trunk or treaters showed up in their Halloween costumes and masks, ready to walk around the parking lot to get treats.

Members of the church dressed up as well and handed out candy and snacks from their decorated car trunks.

Families were asked to make their rounds going in one direction to help promote social distancing.

“We wanted to make sure we still had the event, so that, you know, kids could get out and do something a little bit normal during this time,” said Director of Church Ministries John Smelser.

The church says that the event being held the week before Halloween gives kids an extra opportunity to get out and have fun.