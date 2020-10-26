Altony’s in Moorhead forced to relocate

Restaurant owner needs help with funds to keep business afloat

MOORHEAD, Minn. A Moorhead Italian cafe is shutting its doors after nine years of service, but its owner is trying to keep that from happening.

On September 28th the landlord of the Altony’s decided to forgo a new lease renewal leaving the future of the restaurant unknown.

Ryan Alford who bought the restaurant less than three years ago is devastated with the circumstances.

“He only gave me 30 days. He told me on the 28th of last month that I had a month to vacate the premises. I didn’t even make it through my third year. It’s just I’m going to miss the place.” restaurant owner, Ryan Alford said.

The former lessor of Altony’s sold the site to a new developer.

The new developer plans on demoloshing the restaurant location, but there is no word on what will go up in its place.

To help donate to Altony’s click here.