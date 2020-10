Fargo Public Schools seeks name submissions for Woodrow Wilson High School

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools naming period for Woodrow Wilson High School is now open to the public.

Anyone can submit a new name for the school now through Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. on the Fargo Public Schools’ website.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Board of Education and will be voted on at a later date. FPS hopes to begin using the new name by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.