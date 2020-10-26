LIVE: New Book Celebrate’s North Dakota’s Peggy Lee

New Biography Honors Jamestown Native Singer For Her 100th Birthday

A new biography celebrates one of the most famous and beloved people to ever come from North Dakota, Peggy Lee.

Peggy Lee: A Century of Song celebrates the signer 100 years after her birth.

Dr. Tish Oney has researched Lee’s life for more than 15 years.

Aside from being a famous singer known for her low, sultry voice, Lee was an accomplished songwriter with more than 250 to her credit.

She also was nominated for an Academy Award as an actress.

Dr. Oney says the Jamestown native’s success can be traced back to her upbringing in the Peace Garden State.

She says, “At a young age, the importance of young work, and having grown up in North Dakota, she really had to work her way up. She did not come from an entertainment family. She had to make her own mark.”

The book is available through Rowman & Littlefield Publishing.

