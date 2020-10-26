UND Hockey Tops Preseason USCHO Poll

Four NCHC teams in top 20

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The NCHC starts its season in the Omaha pod on December 1st. Once North Dakota hockey begins conference play it’ll be as the number one team in the country after receiving 28 first-place votes in the USCHO preseason poll.

Headlining the group of returners is Hobey Baker award finalist, Jordan Kawaguchi, coming off a 45-point campaign as the USCHO Player of the Year and NCHC forward of the year. UND also returns its top goal scorer NCHC rookie of the year, Shane Pinto along with senior returners defensemen Matt Kierstad and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Goalies Adam Scheel, who posted 19 wins and a 2.07 goals against average, and Peter Thome, who allowed a league-low 1.37 goals against average, with a 7-2-1 record are also back.

Behind the Hawks at number two in the poll is Boston College who received four votes. Followed by fellow NCHC member and two-time defending champion, Minnesota-Duluth at three.

Other NCHC programs included are Denver at five and Western Michigan — at 18. UND ended last season sitting at the number two spot in the country.