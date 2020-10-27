Essentia Health provides tips on staying healthy this Halloween

FARGO, N.D.–Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, a pediatrician at Essentia Health, is providing kids and adults with tricks for staying safe and healthy on Halloween despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those trick-or-treating, Dr. KenKnight recommends wearing a mask with a costume and maintaining a safe distance between groups. Guardians should also wash all candy once the night is done and leave the candy sit for a few days before allowing the kids to eat it.

Anyone giving candy out is asked to consider pre-packaging it into goody bags so kids are not reaching into the same candy bowl throughout the night. Dr. KenKnight also suggests sitting outside with a mask and having hand sanitizer readily available.

Anyone who is planning on attending a party should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. Masks and social distancing are recommended as well as creating a list of all attendees in case someone contracts COVID-19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics provided recommendations for anyone who wants an alternative way to celebrate Halloween. The Academy suggests having a virtual costume party or movie night, attending events put on by a park district, pumpkin patch, zoo or other outdoor venue or spend the evening decorating pumpkins.