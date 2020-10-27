Grand Forks Firefighters to fill the boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association donations

Austin Erickson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Grand Forks Fire Department will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in a socially distant way during their Fill The Boot campaign.

It begins Wednesday, October 28th at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 20th Street South and will go from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters will also accept donations at Fourth Avenue South and Belmont Road at the same time on Thursday the 29th.

If you can’t make the events, click here to donate.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like