Grand Forks Firefighters to fill the boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association donations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Grand Forks Fire Department will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in a socially distant way during their Fill The Boot campaign.

It begins Wednesday, October 28th at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 20th Street South and will go from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters will also accept donations at Fourth Avenue South and Belmont Road at the same time on Thursday the 29th.

If you can’t make the events, click here to donate.