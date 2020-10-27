NDSU lanches mental health app WellTrack for students, faculty and staff

The university says they've seen a big increase in anxiety, stress and depression.

FARGO, N.D.- NDSU launches a free mental health app to help students dealing with stress, anxiety and depression.

WellTrack allows students, faculty and staff to take an assessment regarding any of these disorders.

It also provides modules to do some self guidance learning.

The university says they’ve seen a big increase in anxiety, stress and depression.

They hope that through this app students are able to check in with themselves and learn what they might be able to do to cope.

“It also works from a cognitive behavioral model so that it helps them reframe ways that they’ve been thinking. If they find themselves in like a really negative thought spiral it offers suggestions and tools to think in a different way,” says the Assistant Director at the NDSU Counseling Center Amber Bach-Gorman.

So far the app has 234 users.

Here is the link to the website.