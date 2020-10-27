NDSU set to launch mental health and wellbeing app for students, faculty and staff

NDSU bought the app with funds provided by the CARES Act.

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota State University Counseling Center recently purchased a mental health and wellbeing app for students and the university community.

The app, called WellTrack, will allow students, faculty or staff to take an assessment regarding depression, anxiety and stress. The app then provides self-help therapy and allows users to track their progress.

More than two million students and individuals currently use WellTrack. The information stored in the app can also be shared with a counselor if the user chooses so.

NDSU bought the app with funds provided by the CARES Act and is looking to launch the app soon.