NDSU & YWCA speaker series features ‘The Ethicist’ from NY Times Magazine

His presentation discusses race & racialism, followed by a moderated discussion

FARGO, N.D.- The Northern Plains Ethics Institute at NDSU and the YWCA Cass Clay hosts part of its Zoom conversation series with ‘The Ethicist’ columnist for New York Times Magazine.

Cultural theorist and novelist Kwame Anthony Appiah gave his presentation on “Understanding ‘Racisms’ and Racialism”.

The presentation is designed to challenge people to look beyond boundaries and celebrate common humanity.

Appiah is a Professor of Philosophy and Law at New York University where he teaches in New York, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and other NYU global sites.

“If we work very hard to change education, and also the images and stories we tell in the mass media, and the stories that circulate on social media. Again, you can contest these stories when you see them. You can help in that way,” says Professor Appiah.

Foreign Policy Magazine named him one of the top 100 global thinkers.

In 2010, President Obama presented him with the National Humanities Award.