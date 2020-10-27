Police looking for driver who hit Fargo business and drove off

FARGO, N.D. – The owners of Midwest Appliance in Fargo were disturbed by a car slamming into their building.

The crash happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of 45th Street South.

The sound and force left one of the owners shocked and some of their office faculties flying several feet.

Before they could get a good look, they say the suspect had driven off luckily leaving the store owners uninjured.

“Items actually came flying like through the building and that’s what caught us off guard,” Owner James Linderman whose desk space was closest to incident said.

“It’s unfortunate that these kinda things happen especially in a shopping center area. It could have turned out much worse than what it did,” Owner Doug said.

Police are searching for the hit and run suspect.