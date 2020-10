Driver goes off the road near Casselton

Falling asleep behind the wheel is dangerous. The driver stated, “God saved me.” I’ll agree with that. They were not injured. The crash occurred earlier this morning along I-94 west of Casselton. pic.twitter.com/loumC6XuH5 — Trooper Gabe Irvis (@TrooperGabe) October 28, 2020

CASSELTON, ND — A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper posted video of a crash near Casselton Wednesday morning.

The driver went off the road and into a swamp along the interstate.

NDHP Trooper Gabe Irvis tweeted the pictures showing a Mazda in the swamp.

Irvis posted “Falling asleep behind the wheel is dangerous. The driver state, “God saved me.”I’ll agree with that.”