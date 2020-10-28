Fargo Public Schools receives two awards from ND Library Association

The Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation received the School Library Benefactor of the Year and Eagles Elementary School Library Media Specialist Jennifer Hess received the Youth Excellence Program of the Year.

FARGO, N.D. — Two awards were given to Fargo Public Schools during the North Dakota Library Association Awards.

The Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation received the School Library Benefactor of the Year, which is given to a person or group who makes significant contributions to a school library.

Eagles Elementary School Library Media Specialist Jennifer Hess received the Youth Excellence Program of the Year.

She was surprised with the honor at a watch party with her colleagues.

“Everyone I think who gets awards says they don’t feel like they deserve it but all those things they said, I had no idea they were talking about me,” said Hess. “Having the hard work that we do, even as a group, recognized it is an honor.”