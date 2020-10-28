Gov. Burgum & First Lady hold fourth annual Recovery Reinvented event

Recovery Reinvented is designed to open up conversations about getting help for diseases like mental health & addiction

BISMARCK, N.D.- Governor Doug Burgum & First Lady Katheryn Burgum virtually held the fourth annual Recovery Reinvented event.

It’s a free, daylong event focused on eliminating addiction stigma by reinventing recovery.

The first lady has been in long-term recovery for alcohol addiction for 18 years.

The event brought in 2,500 online viewers from around the state & other countries.

Headlining speakers included TV personality Doctor Drew Pinsky & author of the memoir “Beautiful Boy” David Sheff.

“It’s more important than ever because the stigma behind these diseases of addiction and mental health is isolating. So, on top of that we have more isolation with the pandemic, and we’re even more disconnected,” Kathryn Burgum said.

The event also highlights North Dakotans and organizations who are being recognized for their efforts to address the disease of addiction.

It will be available to re-watch on the Reinventing Recovery website tomorrow morning.