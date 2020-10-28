LIVE: New Book From Moorhead Author Examines Rapture Prophecy

Author Lin Enger Is A Professor At MSUM

A new book from an author right here in Moorhead imagines a media circus surrounding a small-town farmer and preacher who claims the Rapture is coming.

American Gospel is the latest novel by Lin Enger.

The MSUM English professor grew up in Minnesota. He set his new book right before Richard Nixon left office during the Watergate Scandal.

A preacher in his 70’s claims God told him the Rapture will come in two week.

When a movie star who grew up in the area returns home, a media circus follows, including the preacher’s skeptical writer son.

Enger explains, “So it’s a novel about the need for belief, the importance of humility, and the apparent longing in this country for a hard stop to life as we know it.”

Enger will host a Zoom event on December 8th with the Lake Agassiz Library in Moorhead. Click here to buy the book.