Patients at Sanford Children’s Hospital enjoy a pet parade to celebrate Halloween

About 25 people took part in the parade.

FARGO, N.D. – The F-M therapy dogs, Red River Corgis and the F-M Kennel Club team up to host a pet parade outside of Sanford Children’s hospital.

The organizations wanted to cheer up patients who will have to miss Halloween this year.

They brought their dogs dressed up in costumes and walked from the east side of the building to the west side, stopping to wave at patients.

One of the organizers say she wanted to see the kids smile and make them forget for a moment where they were.

“It’s bad enough to be a sick kid and have to be in the hospital or to be a sick anybody and be in the hospital right now. It’s scary. So, anything that makes you smile or lifts your heart for just a few moments can change your world. You do not know who you’re going to impact by doing something like this,” F-M Kennel Club Member Brenda Podetz said.

