Salvation Army will have Red Kettle bell ringers out this year

The Salvation Army is taking safety precautions to protect their bell ringers

FARGO, N.D.- The Salvation Army still have Red Kettle Bell Ringers this holiday season, but there are some new rules they will be following.

Bell ringers will no longer wear fabric aprons, bells and kettles will be sanitized and bell ringers will wear Salvation Army masks.

The Salvation Army will have a QR code reader on the bells if there are no volunteers available.

It’s made specific to the Fargo location, so all donations will stay in the area.

“‘Operation: Rescue Christmas’ is what we’re theming the whole year. So, ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ toy drive will have their signups ending on the 12th. We’re signing up for our Christmas food boxes at the same time as all of these other things,” Pastor Administrator Capt. Jeanette Jensen said.

The deadline to sign up for Thanksgiving food baskets is November 6th.

To register for any Salvation Army event, give them a call at 701-232-5565 .