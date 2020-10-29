City of Fargo to announce details of Amazon distribution center

FARGO – (KVRR) An announcement is planned Friday in Fargo about “Project Force,” the code name for the Amazon distribution center under construction in north Fargo.

As KFGO News first reported in early September, the multi-million dollar warehouse, known as a “fulfillment center” is expected to employ up to one thousand people. Blueprints show a massive multi-level structure of over one million square feet, with hundreds of trailer parking stalls for delivery trucks.

Up to this point, Amazon, the developer, and city leaders have not commented on the project being built on 107 acres of farmland, north of Hector International Airport, possibly the largest building ever built in Fargo.

Mayor Tim Mahoney will be joined by Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, F-M Economic Development Corporation President Joe Raso and a representative from Ryan Companies, the project developer, in making what is being called “a major business development” announcement.

Site grading, erosion control, and other work on the property have been underway for almost two months after the city approved annexation and rezoning of the site.