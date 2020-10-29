Fargo couple acquires Freddy’s Lefse

New owner promises no changes to family recipe

FARGO (KVRR) – A Red River Valley institution that’s been in the same family for nearly 75 years has been sold.

Freddy’s Lefse has been manufacturing the Scandinavian delicacy since 1946.

Freddy’s new owners are Bryan and Katie Nermoe of Fargo. Katie Nermoe says Freddy’s has a long history of being on holiday dinner tables across the nation. Nermoe says she plans to resume accepting online orders in a few days.

Freddy’s was founded by Fred and Lorraine Cox. Sons Terry and Barry Cox took over the business in 1996.