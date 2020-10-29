Police release data on stolen vehicles in Fargo, remind residents to lock vehicles

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has released data about the number of vehicle thefts reported in Fargo over the last month.

The reports show data for three separate time frames. According to police, five vehicles were stolen in just the last three days, nine in the last seven days and 32 in the last 28 days, one more than in 2019.

A common reason for vehicle thefts in the cold weather months is due to people leaving their vehicle unlocked and running, but police say the keys should be removed from the vehicle even if it is turned off and on private property.

The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was filtered out of the reports as the stolen vehicles are often found to have been taken by someone the victim knows.