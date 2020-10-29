West Fargo Football Rolling into Playoffs With High Confidence Level

Packers face rematch with Bismarck in Quarterfinals

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For West Fargo football it’s a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal match-up with Bismarck. In that game the Packers – -pulled off the upset as the three seed and want to be in that same position again.

In order to do that it’s about building off the offense’s successes over this last stretch of the season.The Packers come in winners in three of their last four contests, putting up five or more touchdowns in those victories.

Receivers Carson Hegerle and Carter Birrenkott have combined for 734 yards and seven TD’s. All these positives have created a confidence among the team needed against a 6-1 opponent.

“The confidence is simply a factor of having some success and if you’re next to a really good player and that person is doing a good thing, it picks you up,” head coach Jay Gibson said. “As you get more and more guys going in the right direction, the whole team gets confidence.”

“We came in really confident last year because we know what we had with athletes and our big senior class with leadership and this year,” Birrenkott said. “Were coming in more as the underdogs and with the experience we do have bring it in with us.

“Confidence is a big part. Were going to definitely remember what happened last year. We just have to come out, play like we did last year,” Hegerle said. “Get the ball to our play makers. Hopefully some people can step up like our quarterback has been doing and our offensive line and that helps get it done.”

The Packers have the early game on Friday at the Bismarck Bowl kicking off at 4 P.M.