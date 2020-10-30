Central Cass Meets Beulah In Class AA Playoffs For First Time Since 2016

The Squirrels finished (4-4) on the season

CASSELTON, ND – Central Cass will see Beulah tomorrow for the first time since 2016 as the two square off in Class AA quarterfinals. The squirrels are coming off of a win against Wahpeton last weekend to put them at (4-4) on the season. Beulah is riding a three game win streak into this one, shutting two of those opponents out. The Miners are seeded higher but that’s not something Central Cass is concerned about.

“We haven’t talked one time about who’s seeded where, anything like that,” said head coach Tom Butler. “It’s all about this matchup with Beulah, trying to stop their run game, trying to get ahead, play with a little bit of a lead…We’re trying to get as much film as we can. I’ve coached against them a couple times when I was out in stanley so seen them a few times but it doesn’t matter how many times you see it. You could know what the plays are and sometimes it doesn’t matter.”