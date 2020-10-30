City of Fargo announces ‘Project Force’ Amazon distribution center

FARGO – (KVRR) Amazon is coming to Fargo. The company officially announced plans to open its first North Dakota fulfillment center in 2021.

Amazon’s Mike Flannery says the one million square-foot facility will create 500 full-time jobs with “industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

“Team Fargo worked expeditiously to advance this monumental project, which is a substantial win for our metro area and the entire state of North Dakota” according to Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Amazon’s decision is additional proof that the greater Fargo region is one of the Midwest’s best epicenters for businesses to relocate or expand.”

“We’re excited and grateful for Amazon’s substantial investment and the hundreds of jobs it will bring to our state” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “This is a testament to North Dakota’s attractive business climate, appealing communities and the strong work ethic of our citizens, and we look forward to being part of the company’s growth”

Burgum called Amazon a “virtual mall” that’s used by more than 2,000 North Dakota businesses to sell their products.

Site grading, erosion control, and other work on the property have been underway for almost two months after the city approved annexation and rezoning of the site.