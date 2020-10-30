City & state officials announce Amazon fulfillment center coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo city officials unveil a new plan that will bring forth an investment to help stimulate North Dakota’s economy.

“This is a big time investment, a 1.3 million square foot facility, state of the art, $23 million investment,” North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said.

Retail warehouse giant Amazon is moving in with a distribution fulfillment center that will provide not only jobs locally, but opportunities for smaller businesses as well.

“Small businesses across North Dakota that sell products on Amazon, it is a virtual mall and so that creates an opportunity for someone instead of opening up a retail store where they might sell to a market of 10,000 or 20,000 people you literally have an opportunity to sell your product to the whole world,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said.

The decision behind the large investment? Opportunity and demand.

“They wanted to come here, they saw what they could see here and they saw a community that was the right type of community to invest in and put their money into and they will also bring a great job market to us,” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, said.

“There’s a huge demand of our customers in the Midwest and this fulfillment center is going to allow us to meet the demand of our customers much better than we currently do,” Mike Flannery, Amazon’s Director of regional operations, said.

With the new development, the retail giant will be looking to hire more than 500 full-time employees.

“When we open the fulfillment center and hire some great people from North Dakota, everyone is going to start at a minimum of $15 an hour at the hourly rate, comprehensive benefit package from day one including healthcare and 401k,” Amazon’s Director of Regional Operations Mike Flannery said.

The Amazon fulfillment center will be located on 107 acres of farmland, north of the Hector International Airport, it is set to open next year.