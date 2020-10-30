LIVE: Art Ghoullery Returns For 3rd Year Of Spooky Art

Plus, A Chance To Enjoy The Art From Home During The Pandemic

Spooky Halloween Art is in full display this weekend in Moorhead.

The Rourke Art Gallery’s 3rd annual Art Ghoullery runs through Sunday. This year will be different though. There is no masquerade party because of COVID.

People have to register in advance if they want to attend.

Masks are required, the protective kind, not the decorative kind. But costumes are still encouraged.

People who do go will be treated to a museum full of curated Halloween art.

Curator and artist Mark Elton says, “We have just an incredible assemblage of art not just from the best artists in the region, but some of the most incredible Halloween artists from around the country and even the world itself.”

If you can’t make it in person, every piece of art is available to view on the Rourke’s website, along with a few surprised throughout the weekend.

Click here to register to attend, view the artwork, and vote in the People’s Choice competition.