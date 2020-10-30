Mitchell Miller no longer a member of the UND hockey team

Arizona Coyotes announced yesterday they renounced the draft rights to the UND freshman.

GRAND FORKS, ND — UND President Andrew Armacost announced in a letter to the UND community that freshman hockey player Mitchell Miller is no longer a member of the team.

President Armacost released the following statement:

Dear UND Campus Community,

I have been closely monitoring the situation concerning Men’s Hockey student-athlete Mitchell Miller, who was involved in a situation as a youth in 2016. We expect our students to live by our values in the classroom, in the community and when representing the University on the field of play.

After much consideration and discussions with Mitchell, the Miller family, our Athletics Director, Bill Chaves, and Coach Brad Berry, I have decided that the best course of action for Mitchell and the University is that he no longer be a member of the UND Men’s Hockey program. Mitchell may remain a student at UND and we will continue to support his future intellectual and interpersonal growth.

We wish Mitchell well in whatever path he chooses in his future endeavors.

Lastly, I want to thank Coach Berry and Athletics Director Chaves for working with me as we navigated through this difficult decision together, and for working with Mitchell and his family.

Sincerely,

Andrew Armacost, President

Yesteryday, the Arizona Coyotes announced the team renounced the draft rights to Miller.

The Coyotes’ President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez says in a statement in part, “We were aware a bullying incident took place in 2016. We have learned more about the entire matter and the impact it has had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization. I would like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family.”

In eighth grade, Miller was charged with violating Ohio’s Safe Schools Act for bullying Meyer-Crothers. He admitted to tricking him into licking candy he and another boy wiped in a urinal.

