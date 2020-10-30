N.D. HS FB Roundup: Davies, West Fargo, Shanley Fall in AAA Quarterfinals

Mandan, Bismarck, Century all advance

FARGO, N.D. — Friday night brought us the quarterfinal round of Division AAA in North Dakota.

Sheyenne advanced after Jamestown had to forfeit due to COVIF-19 concerns.

The Mustangs are the only team from the east to advance.

Mandan pulled off the 2-3 upset for the second consecutive season winning 26-21.

Shanley fell to the number one seed in the west, Bismarck Century, 49-28.

West Fargo fell after a blocked extra point with a minute to go against Bismarck.

The Mustangs host the Demons next Friday.