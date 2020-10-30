Play of the week nominees: October 30

Wadena-Deer Creek, Fargo North battle for the DJ Colter High School play of the week.
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees put North Dakota against Minnesota and offense against defense.

The first nominee comes from Wadena-Deer Creek. Kade Woods shows plenty of control and awareness to make a beautiful catch in the back of the endzone.

The second nominee is from Fargo North. Keegan Sparrow hails in an interception and then runs it back 80 yards for touchdown.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Play of the Week, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like