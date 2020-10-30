Play of the week nominees: October 30

Wadena-Deer Creek, Fargo North battle for the DJ Colter High School play of the week.

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees put North Dakota against Minnesota and offense against defense.

The first nominee comes from Wadena-Deer Creek. Kade Woods shows plenty of control and awareness to make a beautiful catch in the back of the endzone.

The second nominee is from Fargo North. Keegan Sparrow hails in an interception and then runs it back 80 yards for touchdown.