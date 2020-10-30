Seniors trick or treat in West Fargo

Seniors using a holiday to keep their community members in good spirits

WEST FARGO, N.D – The West Fargo Area Community program holds a trick or treat for seniors.

At West Fargo’s Lutheran Church of the Cross a senior community group gave away bags filled with either a sweet treat or a tasty trick.

The group randomly threw in one hundred dollars worth of gift cards as well as candy and fire safety information pertaining to seniors.

The group wanted to do a fun drive by this year to somewhat make up for their lack of activities during the pandemic.

“To deliver meals to deliver people give them rides anything pre-making life for seniors more meaningful and more active.” Says Frank Lenzmeier, President of the West Fargo Area Community Program.

Though the group has to stay apart, they hope to continue and grow their community during the pandemic.