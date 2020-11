Kindred Wins Defensive Battle; Advances To Class AA Semifinals

The Vikings defeated the Hazen Bison, 14-0, on Saturday afternoon

KINDRED, ND – The last the Kindred and Hazen met, the Vikings won 39-6. Though the theme was different, the result was the same: Matt Crane’s team came out on top, this time, 14-0. They’ll play Bismarck St. Mary’s in the Class AA Semifinals.