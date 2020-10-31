Police on patrol encounters structure fire

Building and contents were left significantly damaged.

FARGO, N.D. — Fire crews respond to a building fire in Fargo just after three this morning.

Firefighters were called to the corner of Fourth Avenue and 40th Street South by a Fargo police officer who noticed smoke coming from a vent on the roof.

Crews noticed heavy smoke had taken over the west side of the Rusco Window company building.

Because of high winds, putting out the fire became more difficult.

Officials say the building and its contents were significantly damaged.

“The fire itself was not extremely intense it was just well hidden and near zero visibility and we were unable to vent the smoke out due to the fact that the only opening of the building was on the south side” Fargo Fire Battalion Chief, Joe Mangin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available.