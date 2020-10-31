Red River Market closes for the season

Vendors and shoppers celebrate final market in costume

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the end of the season.

The Red River market says its final goodbye for the year.

As shoppers celebrated the final community farmers market in true Halloween spirit they took the opportunity to stock up on some of their favorite goods.

Shoppers and vendors alike got the chance to dress up in costume while enjoying live music, and of course, great food.

“So our last market is on Halloween and we thought it’d be fun to dress up and since we work at the market we thought we’d go as produce and it’s actually quite warm so it’s not really a bad costume.” Lesley Anne Buegel said.

The Red River Market will continue hosting events throughout winter, but will reopen the farmers market next year on July tenth.

