Woman fleeing police gets stuck in cemetery, arrested for DUI

Fargo Police says the driver had a BAC of .157, which is almost twice the legal limit

FARGO, N.D. — A woman driving the wrong way near 12th Avenue North and University got stuck in a cemetery Saturday morning.

Fargo Police officers tried to stop 33-year-old Melissa Rasmussen of Thompson, North Dakota at around 4:30 a.m. but she did not stop immediately.

That’s when she got stuck in the Holy Cross Cemetery near the airport.

Rasmussen was arrested for DUI, DUI refusal, fleeing officer in vehicle and a Grand Forks County warrant.

Fargo Police says she had a BAC of .157, which is almost twice the legal limit.

No grave sites were damaged.

Authorities are reminding people to designate a sober driver if going out for Halloween.