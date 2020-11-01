Local non profit hosts shopping relief event for community members

relief shoppers stay fashionably warm with donated goods

FARGO, N.D. — The relief shopping event hosted by the Life Packages for the Homeless non profit gave people the chance for an eventful weekend.

People got the opportunity to shop until they dropped without having to spend a dime on items.

“We’re not going to charge you for it. It’s 2020 things have come to a screeching halt for our economy and really people just need support and empowerment, they don’t need to be nickeled and dimed for everything as we’re trying to figure out how to keep life together.” Life Packages for the Homeless co founder, Katrina Robinson said.

Some of the items included everyday essentials like a warm jacket, socks and a good pair of shoes.

“I have a friend of mine she needed shirts, sweaters, things like that. I needed socks, things like that we really need and I’ll go through shoes like crazy and besides warm shoes you have blankets and coats and things that people would need.” Relief shopper, Aurora Sobolik said.

Having the shopping event be completely free was the top priority and the reason behind it?…

The non profit’s co-founders experienced a need of their own when starting out; having moved here four years ago.

“We started off with nothing here and the community came in they came and helped us and they donated so many things for us to be able to live comfortable in our home and then now since we’ve been here, we’ve been here a couple of years were trying to give back to the community that gave back so much to us.” Life Packages for the Homeless co founder, Jeremy Robinson said.

Other than just shopping, event attendees were encouraged to have fun in exchange for a surprise.

“Some of the local businesses in the community donated some food coupons and some gift certificates. You know just some really basic games strike a pose do a dance, pretty much show up and we just want to bless the people with the things that are available here.” Life Packages for the Homeless co founder, Katrina Robinson said.

The nonprofit co founders say donations are always welcome and they plan to hold relief shopping events every Sunday if the weather permits.

For more information on the Life Packages for the Homeless non profit click here.