Fargo North’s Sparrow Wins High School Play of the Week

Sparrow's pick six won 63 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Fargo North’s Keegan Sparrow.

The Spartans took home 68 percent of the votes. Sparrow scored caused a pick six in a win over Grand Forks Central to close out the regular season.

Congrats to Sparrow and the Spartans for taking home the win.